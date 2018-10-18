Sisters Turn Family Roots Into Healthy Hair Care Business

October 18, 2018 Stephenetta isis Harmon Business, Health, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder 0
Ellen Rucker Sellers (l) & Ione Rucker
Ellen Rucker Sellers (l) & Ione Rucker
By Stephenetta (isis) Harmon

For sisters Ione Rucker-Jamison and Dr. Ellen Rucker Sellers, hair care has always been a family affair. The two used to get their hair done every week by their mother who used ingredients pulled straight from their South Carolina farm.

“Our mother really didn’t like chemicals,” said Ione. “So she would always use natural ingredients to put in our hair — like olive oil, mayonnaise, avocado and eggs — just different concoctions out of our dad’s garden…out of the kitchen to moisturize and help our hair to grow and to stay healthy.”

As adults, their own daughters helped reignite their passion for healthy hair. Ione said they wanted to be able to style their daughters’ natural hair in the same loving way their mother did for them.

That meant leaving their professional lives — Ellen had her own private chiropractor business and Ione has a master’s in elementary education — to launch their own natural hair care line, Rucker Roots.

“Neither one of us are beauticians, but we’ve always been into natural, healthy hair,” explained Ione about the line, which incorporates ideas and formulas from their mother’s concoctions. “So we were like, let’s find a chemist to help us find a good formula and let’s bottle this up. Here we are now, four years later, and it’s finally started to take off.”

Of course, with such straight-from-the-garden haircare roots, we anticipated the two would have a hair story to share, and they did not disappoint. See an excerpt of our conversation below.

MSR: Hair care has always been a family affair for you two. Can you tell us about your hair story?

Ione: Ellen and I come from a huge family. Our mother was always into the natural hair craze before, I guess, it was even a trend. There are four sisters in our family and she wouldn’t allow us to get relaxers back then, which was kind of unheard of because we had really thick hair. And, we were cheerleaders and were very active. Our mom was like, “You’re not getting any relaxers in your hair.”

Ellen: So, we have both been natural for 20 years. Meaning no relaxers, no texturizes. None of that.

MSR: Wait, 20 years? So, you did have relaxers when you were younger?

Ellen: Well, we snuck and got relaxers when we were in high school and our mother punished us.

Ione: Ellen was a senior in high school and I was a freshman.

Ellen: I was driving [at the time] and thought I was grown and snuck and got box relaxers. We put relaxers in our hair, came home, and our mom flipped out. She was like, “What in the world!” We took [the box relaxers] to a local beauty salon so we didn’t do them ourselves. But, we told the woman, “Oh, our momma said we could have them.” She was like, “Are you sure?” ’cause she knew how our momma was.

MSR: What happened?

Ellen: We were so excited and we called our brother who was in college and told him. By the time we got home, she already knew.

Ione: He already had called our mom and told on us!

Ellen: It was a big thing in our house. My mom used to mix up stuff for our hair on Sundays and we would do deep conditioners. She would make all of these concoctions. So, our brothers knew this was a huge deal.

MSR: What did your mom do?

We came home with those relaxers and we were punished for the rest of the school year. No TV, no nothing.

MSR: Did you have any hair horror stories afterward?

Ellen:  No, our hair was looking good! [laughs] It wasn’t frizzing up or anything which was big because we were cheerleaders. And, back then there weren’t as many great products that are available now for our hair.

MSR: What was the biggest lesson you learned after getting your hair relaxed?

Ione: You don’t need one.

Ellen: Yes, you can be natural and still put heat on your hair, still want a little color every once in a while, and still wear weaves.

For more information on the Rucker sisters’ natural hair care line, visit https://ruckerroots.com.

 This article originally appeared in the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.

Related Articles

Business

CFPB Sues Ocwen Financial over Unfair Mortgage Practices

May 15, 2017 NNPAFreddie Business, Op-Ed 0

By Charlene Crowell (NNPA Newswire Columnist) Families, who have assembled the necessary financial resources to apply, qualify, and then purchase a home, understandably value that key investment and its accompanying opportunity to build wealth; but buying the home is just the first step of securing Read More

Business

Russell Simmons’ RushCard Makes Strong Comeback

May 23, 2016 NNPAFreddie Business, National 0

By Stacy M. Brown (NNPA News Wire Contributing Writer) Russell Simmons is just starting to regain a little normalcy in his life. He’s back at yoga and the hip-hop and business mogul is even able to run some errands without worrying about whether a disgruntled Read More

Business

PRESS ROOM: Comcast Cable Accepting Proposals for Two New African American Owned Independent Networks

December 15, 2016 NNPAFreddie Business, Press Room 0

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 15, 2016 Contact Information Comcast Corporation Katie Lubenow, 215-286-5691 Katie_Lubenow@comcast.com or Jeannette Castaneda, 215-286-4933 Jeannette_Castaneda@comcast.com PHILADELPHIA — Comcast Cable today announced the company is now accepting proposals for two substantially African American owned, independent networks that it will launch in select Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.