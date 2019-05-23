Signal Fire to perform at Reggae Nights Concert Series summer debut June 7 at James Island County Park

May 23, 2019 The Charleston Chronicle Charleston Chronicle, Entertainment, Music 0
Signal Fire (Photo by: charlestonchronicle.net)
By The Charleston Chronicle

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission kicks off the summer 2019 Reggae Nights Concert Series on June 7. The first concert of the season will feature Signal Fire at James Island County Park.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and music by Signal Fire begins at 8 p.m. Event gates will close to incoming traffic at 10:30 p.m. and the event will end at 11 p.m.

Signal Fire is a Wilmington, NC-based band that brings a unique blend of reggae/rock music for the masses. Since their inception in 2013, Signal Fire has played over 150 shows a year, sharing the stage with acts such as Stephen Marley, UB40, SOJA, Dirty Heads and more. The band’s latest release, “Life Up,” debuted at number 1 on iTunes and number 8 on Billboard reggae charts.

The Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series is open to all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and relax during the outdoor show in the meadow of James Island County Park. Food is available on site. Crafters and vendors will also be on site with souvenirs available for purchase. Advance tickets are not available, and admission is $10 per person at the gate. Gold Pass holders and kids 12 and under are free. Concerts will take place rain or shine.

The concert series continues with three more dates this summer. The full lineup is:

     ·      June 7: Signal Fire

     ·      June 28: Mighty Joshua & Zion 5

     ·      July 19: Well Charged

     ·      August 2: Mystic Vibrations

No outside alcohol or coolers are permitted into the event. James Island County Park is located at 871 Riverland Drive. For more information on the Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com, call (843) 795-4386, or download the Charleston County Parks mobile app. The Reggae Nights Concert Series is brought to you by CocaCola and your Charleston County Parks.

