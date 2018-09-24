Sigma Gamma Rho Exposes Youth to Broadcast Careers

By Jacksonville Free Press

Members of Gamma Omicron Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority mentor girls, 12 – 18, in the Jacksonville community. They guide and assist the young ladies, or Rhoers, as they grow to become leaders dedicated to service. The Rhoers also form life-long friendships.

On Saturday, September 15th, the Rhoers were guests recently on local radio show, Jax Engage with Angela Spears on The Victory Station, AM 1360/94.7 FM. They talked with the host, who also serves as president of the local chapter, about some of their projects. The girls volunteer at shelters, give away school supplies to their peers in need and much more. They will host a Flapjack Fundraiser on Sept. 22 from 8 -10 a.m. at Applebee’s on Lane Avenue. Stop by and support them as they serve breakfast to raise money for future community service projects.

The Gamma Omicron Sigma Chapter was charted on Sept. 29, 1962 in Jacksonville, Florida. Members have worked on many national projects over the years such as Operation BigBookBag (provide tools and resources to ensure students have what they need to succeed in school), Swim 1922 (initiative to prevent drowning by encouraging the community to learn how to swim) and the Youth Symposium (a unified sorority effort to support youth by addressing issues that negatively impact youth). They also award scholarships to deserving high school and college students. Shown (l-r) are Rhoers Alexandria James, 17, and Jaiden Session, 16

