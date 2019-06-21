Shimmer On The River Returns

fbpx
Entertainment

MICHIGAN CHRONICLE — The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy celebrates 60 years of the Motown sound on Thursday, June 20 from 5:30 -10:30 p.m. during the 9th annual Shimmer on the River, the nonprofit’s largest annual fundraiser. Founding Detroit Riverfront Conservancy Board member Nettie Seabrooks will be honored with the Shimmer Award for her role in the revitalization of the Detroit Riverfront.

By AJ Williams

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy celebrates 60 years of the Motown sound on Thursday, June 20 from 5:30 -10:30 p.m. during the 9th annual Shimmer on the River, the nonprofit’s largest annual fundraiser. Founding Detroit Riverfront Conservancy Board member Nettie Seabrooks will be honored with the Shimmer Award for her role in the revitalization of the Detroit Riverfront.

“We are excited this year to host Shimmer at West Riverfront Park and to introduce some new guests to this part of the river, which will soon be transformed into Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park,” said Mark Wallace, president & CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. “The funds raised at Shimmer will help us to achieve our goal of five-and-a-half miles of riverfront from the Ambassador Bridge to the Belle Isle Bridge.”

Shimmer brings together hundreds of attendees, from business and philanthropic leaders, to community advocates, to families and young professionals, all of whom are committed to supporting the Conservancy’s mission of creating a safe, vibrant and accessible riverfront.

Shimmer on the River guests will be treated to music from Motown legends The Four Tops, unlimited food at the Shimmer Food Truck Rally, refreshments, and unlimited access to the Adventure Park filled with games and rides for kids. The evening will close out with Shimmer Late Night, featuring Live Piano Karaoke provided by Detroit’s soon-to-be-opened Sid Gold’s Request Room. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: DetroitRiverfront.org/Shimmer.

This article originally appeared the Michigan Chronicle.

