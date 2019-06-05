Shanitra Deas to serve as principal of Deer Park Middle School

By The Charleston Chronicle

Charleston County School District this week announced and welcomed Shanitra Deas as the new principal of Deer Park Middle School. Deas joins the district from Dent Middle in Columbia, SC where she has served as the assistant principal since 2013.

Deas first served as an English Language Arts teacher at Bates Middle and Furman Middle in Sumter, SC in the mid to late 2000s. In June 2012, she became a curriculum effectiveness specialist at Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood, SC.

As a curriculum specialist, she monitored curriculum and instruction to ensure alignment with local, state, and national standards, assisted teachers with developing clear and appropriate objectives, designed professional development for staff that employed a variety of instructional strategies to increase student achievement, developed long range plans and lessons, and integrated various technology applications and learning tools into the classroom.

The following year, Deas took a position as the assistant principal at Dent Middle School where she has spent the last six years developing programs to support as-risk learners, managing grants including GEAR UP and Race to the Top, and overseeing the instruction, safety, and security of over 400 students daily.

“Shanitra’s experience and training in leadership, instructional practices and school culture further enhances the superb pool of talented leaders we have in CCSD,” said CCSD Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait. “We are excited to welcome her from Richland 2 and look forward to having her lead the students and staff at Deer Park next year.”

Deas received a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in Leadership Studies and a Master of Education in Divergent Learning from Columbia College. She also holds a Master of Education in Education Administration from the University of South Carolina. Deas earned her National Board certification in 2011 and has participated in the AVID Summer Institute, Developing Aspiring Principals Program (DAPP), CERRA Teacher Mentor training, and Capturing Kids Hearts training.

Deas is a member of the 2017-2018 SC-ASCD Emerging Leaders cohort, the SC Association of School Administrators, SC Association of Middle Level Education, SC Association of Black School Educators, and Association for Middle Level Education (AMLE).

