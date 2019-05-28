Sesame Workshop announces visit to Chicago to celebrate Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary

By The Chicago Crusader

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, will celebrate the iconic program’s 50th anniversary with a visit to Chicago from June 27 to June 29. As part of a nationwide road trip, Sesame Street will host a free family festival and stage show at the Museum of Science & Industry on June 29.

With participation from community partners, celebrities, and elected officials, the visit will highlight the many ways Sesame Street—and the nonprofit organization behind it—helps kids in Chicago grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Sesame Street’s production crew will also travel to the area, filming a new segment for the show’s 50th season that will capture what local kids love about their communities — premiering in November on HBO. While in town, Sesame Street friends will visit local landmarks and community organizations across the city and celebrate with live performances and kid-friendly activities at the free festival.

“Sesame Street has been educating and supporting children across Illinois since 1969, and we’re excited to welcome them to Illinois in late June,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Making sure our children get a quality education in their earliest years has been a decades-long passion of mine, and one that I’m excited to champion as governor.”

“This summer’s road trip, and our visit to Chicago, will demonstrate the power of media to engage and teach – something Sesame Workshop has focused on from the very beginning,” said Steve Youngwood, Sesame Workshop’s President of Media and Education and Chief Operating Officer. “As we celebrate our decades of impact and look ahead to the next 50 years, Sesame Street’s timeless lessons remain the same: Everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, is equally deserving of respect, opportunity and joy.”

More details about the free festival will be released throughout the spring.

Fans and families can celebrate Sesame Street at community festivals in the following cities:

New York, NY: Saturday, June 1st

Washington, DC: Saturday, June 8th

Pittsburgh, PA: Saturday, June 15th

Detroit, MI: Saturday, June 22nd

Chicago, IL: Saturday, June 29th

Dallas, TX: Saturday, July 6th

Kansas City, MO: Saturday, July 13th

Denver, CO: Saturday, July 20th

Seattle, WA: Saturday, July 27th

Los Angeles, CA: Saturday, August 3rd

The Sesame Street road trip is made possible in part by PNC, presenting sponsor of the festivals in each city as part of PNC Grow Up Great®, a $500 million initiative to help prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life. PNC’s recent 15th anniversary celebration of PNC Grow Up Great featured its long-term relationship with Sesame Workshop. This includes their most recent collaboration, Growing Together: Ready for School & Beyond, which provides free, bilingual resources to help children, parents and caregivers prepare young children to learn, grow and thrive in school.

Thanks to media partners HBO and PBS KIDS, and additional support from Waze, LACTAID® Milk, Beaches® Resorts, and Pampers®, the road trip’s public festivals will include Sesame Street-themed activities like a giant maze, a treasure dig, a cookies-and-milk snack station, and photo opportunities, plus chances to win a Caribbean family vacation from Beaches® Resorts.

For more information, visit: sesamestreet.org/anniversary.

This article originally appeared in the Chicago Crusader.

