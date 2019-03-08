Senator Kamala Harris and Rep. Yvette Clarke Reintroduce Legislation to Commission Statue Honoring U.S. Representative Shirley Chisholm

March 8, 2019 BlackPressUSA #NNPA BlackPress, Black History, Community, Featured, Government, Law, National, News, NNPA Newswire, Politics 0
Today, U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris (D-CA) (left) reintroduced a bill directing Congress to commission a statue of former U.S. Representative Shirley Chisholm to be displayed in the United States Capitol. Companion legislation will also be introduced today in the House of Representatives by Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY) (right).
Today, U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris (D-CA) (left) reintroduced a bill directing Congress to commission a statue of former U.S. Representative Shirley Chisholm to be displayed in the United States Capitol. Companion legislation will also be introduced today in the House of Representatives by Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY) (right).

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris (D-CA) reintroduced a bill directing Congress to commission a statue of former U.S. Representative Shirley Chisholm to be displayed in the United States Capitol. Currently, there are four statues and busts in the United State Capitol representing African-Americans, including Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Sojourner Truth.

Companion legislation will also be introduced today in the House of Representatives by Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY).

“For the first time in history, there are more than 20 Black women serving in the United State Congress—and we all stand on the shoulders of Shirley Chisholm,” said Senator Harris. “Shirley’s legacy inspires us to continue our fight to give a voice to the voiceless and pursue justice and equality for every American. Her legacy deserves to stand tall in the United States Capitol.”

“Shirley Chisholm used the authority of her experience to create nutrition assistance programs, expand health care services for parents and children, increase the minimum wage, support the veterans of our Armed Forces, and provide opportunities for women in college, graduate school, and collegiate and professional sports with the enactment of Title IX,” said Congresswoman Clarke. “For this and countless other reasons, Congress should honor Chisholm’s life and living legacy and her contribution to advancing civil and human rights by among other defining figures in our nation’s history.”

A native of New York, Chisholm served in the New York State Assembly before she was the first Black woman to be elected to the United States Congress. Chisholm was also a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the first Black woman to seek a major party’s nomination for president.

In addition to Harris, the bill is cosponsored by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senators Ed Markey (D-MA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chris Coons (D-DE), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Tina Smith (D-MN), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and Patty Murray (D-WA).

For full bill text, click here.

Advertisements

Related Articles

No Picture
Op-Ed

Beyond the Rhetoric: The EPA’s ‘Sue and Settle’ Scam

May 27, 2013 NNPAMaya Op-Ed Comments Off on Beyond the Rhetoric: The EPA’s ‘Sue and Settle’ Scam

By Harry C. Alford NNPA Columnist   These are very wild times here in Washington, D.C.  We are four big scandals going on that could threaten the entire Obama administration.  The biggest appears to be the IRS scandal.  Next is the Benghazi cover up.  The Read More

Advertisements
#NNPA BlackPress

Government-sponsored race discrimination has suppressed Black homeownership and generational wealth

October 2, 2018 Staff #NNPA BlackPress, Black History, Community, Financial Management, Jacksonville Free Press, National 0

JACKSONVILLE FREE PRESS — An example of “de facto” segregation would be white concentration in a particular school district, simply because the surrounding neighborhood is predominately white. “It’s a myth that  unlike all the other segregations I’ve described, segregation in housing wasn’t created by government. And we tell ourselves that residential segregation will happen by accident; unlike the other kinds of segregations I’ve described.” […read more]

Advertisements
National

‘Negro’ is Still an Approved Way to Refer to Black People, Says US Army

November 6, 2014 Kyle Yeldell National 0

  (The Independent) – A recently-updated US Army handbook has been found to include “Negro” as an approved term to use when describing black people. The unclassified document outlines the military’s “Army Command Policy”, known as regulation AR 600-20, and features a set of racial Read More

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.