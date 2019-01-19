Selah In A League Of Its Own

By Jeanne Goodwin

Tulsa’s Selah Model & Co. LLC is an agency in a league of its own. Tiara Crawford, Owner, turned what was once a dream into a full success. Selah is a fine arts production, acting and modeling agency that offers education and training through its consulting company for toddlers to seniors and plus size clients. Selah’s facility is a host to various events such as pop up trunk shows, boutique fashion shows, dance classes, modeling and acting classes and photoshoots indoor and outdoor.

The agency is also a public venue located in the Promenade Mall (4107 S. Yale Ave., Suite 120) on the first floor, next to Zales and can be booked for upscale events, baby showers, public speaking seminars, Paint & Sip events and much more. Photoshoots for your event, maternity, family, host and hostess photoshoots that can be printed on beautiful canvas to board easel to showcase at your event including hair and makeup, Selah has it all.

Selah is the only agency to host numerous fashion shows throughout the year: “Tot’s and Tiara’s”, “Strut For Your Cause”, “Gage Juneteenth” & “Noire”, “LIPstick”, and “Mirage” fashion shows. “Strut For Your Cause” is for every model to step out for their cause.

This year’s “Tot’s and Tiara’s” pageant will be February 10 at 2 p.m. at the Tulsa Women’s Living Expo. To register online visit totsandtiaras.com or in person at the agency.

This year’s “Strut For Your Cause”, Brett Smith, Selah Director, will be stepping out for his cause, The Sonshine Foundation, for teenage suicide prevention. There will also be a fine arts event in October that will bring Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to the runway.

Selah Productions polishes, packages, promotes, and places talent. Last year at the Model Expo Showcase in Dallas, Tex., the agency won Teen Male Model of the Year beating out hundreds of applicants across the nation. Carleigh Fisher, 16, won Female Commercial Print Photography at the expo beating out 600 applicants. Fisher got a standing ovation at the expo for her monologue “Crayons” about humanity. The expo gives the talent an opportunity to meet agents all over the world in national and international markets.

Selah is now accepting auditions for models, actors, live bands, and designers. For more information please contact Brett Smith at 614-906-2738, Tiara Crawford at 918-829-3942, 833-TAL-ENT9, email info@smctalent.com or visit smctalent.com.

This article originally appeared in the Oklahoma Eagle.