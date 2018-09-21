Season Of The Arts Special Section: The Taste History Culinary Tour Presents Food For Fall

By S. Florida Times

As the arts season gets underway, foodies seek out fab restaurants and unique eating experiences to complement their immersion into the arts scene. in West Palm Beach, October represents the launch of the fall season for the Taste History Culinary Tours.

The cultures of Florida are intertwined into the Taste History Culinary Tours that showcase the areas around and on Dixie Highway and federal Highway in Palm Beach County. This bus and walking, multi-city and multi-district tour features family-owned eateries, local history and promising art districts in off-the-beaten-path areas.

“Taste History is multi-sensory trip that explores evolving art districts and cultural food tastings at family-owned eateries,” shared Lori J. Durante, executive Tour Director and founder.

Participants can also expect to visit delis, juice bars and pastry shops while experiencing local art shops, historic buildings and emerging cultural districts.

The non-profit Taste History was established in 2011 and is the first culinary tour in Palm Beach County. Taste History alternately features the unique flavors in more than five cities with cultural food tastings, local art viewing and history learning. Taste History rotates trips to West Palm Beach; Lake Worth and Lantana; and Delray Beach and Boynton Beach on Saturdays (except fifth Saturdays), year-round.

All tours start at 11am. Advance reservations are required, and tickets are $51 to $60 per adult; free for children under age 14. Private and team building tours are also available. Taste History is an educational program from the Museum of Lifestyle & fashion History, a non-profit 501c3.

For more information, visit tastehistoryculinarytours.org or call 561-638-8277.

This article originally appeared in the South Florida Times.