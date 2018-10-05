Schaaf Finally Pledges Homeless Resources After Sharp Questions

October 5, 2018 Post Staff Community, Oakland Post, Politics 0

By Post Staff

The Oakland Post contacted the Mayor’s Office Wednesday morning seeking comments on allegations that Mayor Libby Schaaf has been “indifferent” to Interfaith Council of Alameda County’s proposal for the city to provide resources to urgently address the needs of Oakland’s homeless population.

ICAC President Pastor Ken Chambers told the Post Mayor Schaaf called him late Wednesday afternoon to find out what “ICAC needs to move the safe car park and tiny home program forward.”

“She verbally committed to recommend that the City of Oakland sole source (the funding) to the ICAC program (if it committed to serving) 500 people in tiny homes and or safe car parking on faith-based parking lots with wrap-around services,” said Pastor Chambers.

