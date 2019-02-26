SC Works Awards Local Businesses $100,000 for Incumbent Worker Training

February 26, 2019 The Charleston Chronicle Business, Charleston Chronicle, Education 0
Photo by: scworkstrident.org
Photo by: scworkstrident.org

By The Charleston Chronicle

SC Works Trident and its Trident Workforce Development Board has awarded $100,000 to eight local businesses connected to Incumbent Worker Training (IWT) programs. The funds, made possible by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), will support training as each business advances technology, expands and offers new services as part of a layoff aversion strategy.   

“From engineering to environmental services, we’re delighted to see these employers benefit from their commitment to a well-educated, local workforce,” said BCDCOG Executive Director Ron Mitchum. “These dollars mean a great deal to our mission of preparing tomorrow’s workforce for the demand of the region’s growth sectors.” 

Businesses receiving funds through the $100,000 grant include Levy Environmental Services-Charleston Mill, Equiscript, LLC, Life Cycle Engineering, AHT Cooling Systems USA, CECA, Voith Syn-Strand, Thrace-LINQ and Argos. For more information on SC Works and its Trident Workforce Development Board, visit www.tridentscworks.org.  

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

