SC State Athletics Receives APR Award at NACDA Convention



CHARLESTON CHRONICLE — The South Carolina State Department of Athletics was among several universities that were honored at the annual FCS Athletics Directors Association APR Awards Banquet, at the World Center Marriott Resort in Orlando during the 2019 NACDA and Affiliates Convention.

Published

8 hours ago

on

SC State Athletic Director Stacey Danley (right) accepts award on behalf of the university’s Department of Athletics

By The Charleston Chronicle

Director of Athletics Stacey Danley was on hand to accept the Most Improved APR award on behalf of the department of athletics.

Director of Athletics Stacey Danley was on hand to accept the Most Improved APR award on behalf of the department of athletics.

Honored along with South Carolina State of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, were Montana State (Big Sky Conference), Presbyterian College (Big South Conference), University of Rhode Island (Colonial Athletic Association), University of Delaware (Colonial Athletic Association), Youngstown State (Missouri Valley Football Conference), Central Connecticut State University (Northeast Conference), Eastern Illinois University(Ohio Valley Conference), Fordham University(Patriot League), Morehead State University (Pioneer Football League), Mercer University (Southern Conference), Abilene Christian University (Southland Conference), Grambling State University (Southwestern Athletic Conference) and Harvard University (The Ivy League). All were honored for having the Most Improved APR in their respective conferences.

SC State was recognized for having the most improved football academic progress rate (APR) score in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) for 2017-18 academic year.

The awards are given annually and recognize FCS institutions that have achieved either the highest multi-year APR average in their respective conference or have registered the greatest single-year APR score improvement among their conference membership (score must be above 900).

For more information on South Carolina State Athletics, visit www.scsuathletics.com or call the Office of Athletic Media Relations at (803) 536-7060.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

