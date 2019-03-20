SC Legislative Black Caucus Holds Inaugural Black History Reception

By Barney Blakeney

The South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus (SCLBC) Inaugural Black History Reception was held February 27 at Optus Bank in Columbia.

This year, the SCLBC began a new Black History Month tradition where the caucus honors selected native Black South Carolinians whose contributions are significant to the state and the country.

The 2019 Black History honorees include Harold R. Boulware, Sr., Esq., Ms. Septima P. Clark, Mrs. Marian W. Edelman Esq., the Honorable James L. Felder, the Honorable Herbert U. Fielding, the Honorable Juanita W. Goggins, the Honorable I.S. Leevy Johnson, Mr. Jonas T. Kennedy, the Honorable John W. Matthews Jr., the Honorable Earl M. Middleton, the Honorable I. DeQuincey Newman, the Honorable Kay Patterson, Mrs. Shirley Tyus, the Honorable McKinley Washington Jr., the Honorable Lucille S. Whipper, the Honorable Juanita M. White, and Mr. Isaac Williams Sr.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.

