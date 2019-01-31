Savannah Branch NAACP Officers and Executive Committee Sworn In

NAACP Executive Committee Sworn In (Photo by: savannahtribune.com)
By The Savannah Tribune

The Savannah Branch NAACP held its first Mass Meeting of 2019 on January 27 at St. Paul CME Church, located at 1601 Barnard Street, Rev. Da’Henri Thurmond, Pastor.

The Honorable Harris Odell, Judge of Recorder’s Court swore in newly-elected NAACP Officers and Members of the Executive Committee.

The Savannah Branch Officers are:

President Albert J. Scott, First Vice President Richard Shinhoster, Second Vice President  Barbara Magwood, Third Vice President  Chad Mance, Secretary Linda M. Carter, and Treasurer Lynette Hymes.

Members of the Executive Committee are:

Dr. Lester G. Jackson, Rev. Thurmond Tillman, Laura Hegstrom, Monifa Johnson, Antwan Lang, Betty Ellington, Josey Sheppard, Roy L. Jackson, Dr. Marie Miller, Bishop Willie Ferrell and Van Johnson.

For more information, call the NAACP office at 912-233-4161 or visit www.savnaacp.com.

This article originally appeared in The Savannah Tribune. 
