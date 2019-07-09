San Leandro LINKS Shuttle Service Releases New App and Offers New Upgraded Buses

By The Oakland Post

The San Leandro LINKS, a free shuttle between the Downtown San Leandro BART station and West San Leandro that serves over 1,000 employers and major commercial areas, has introduced new upgraded buses and the Nextbus application. LINKS has been connecting commuters to and from San Leandro areas such as the Marina Square and Westgate Center, as well as residential neighborhoods since 2001. The service provides over 200,000 rides per year and runs in the mornings and afternoons.

The convenient service has now been made even better with the introduction of comfortable new shuttle buses and the NextBus application that allows riders to: find real-time arrival predictions for nearby stops instantly; find stops and pinpoint precise vehicle locations; get walking directions, and save favorites or set alerts for favorite stops and times. Visit the Next Bus site at www.nextbus.com to download the app and learn more (LINKS is listed as San Leandro Links).

Employees at innovative companies seek a range of transportation options and LINKS offers an easy, free connection between employment locations and BART. With the comfort of new shuttle buses and convenience of the NextBus app, LINKS is now easier to use.

LINKS is a key component of the City’s efforts to revitalize San Leandro’s industrial areas and a partnership between the City of San Leandro and the San Leandro Transportation Organization. The shuttle is funded by businesses along the bus route through the West San Leandro Business Improvement District. LINKS also receives funding through the voter approved Measure BB, which funds transportation projects throughout Alameda County.

For more information on LINKS, including route maps, service hours, and stop locations, please visit www.sanleandrolinks.com or contact the LINKS Shuttle at linksshuttle@sanleandro.org.