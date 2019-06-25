Salon teaches dads how to style daughters’ hair

Defender News Service

An Ohio beauty salon is working to make sure dads have the opportunity to learn the skills necessary to do their daughters’ hair.

Tieya Riggins is the owner of Natruelly Mee in Rocky River.

“Doing hair for me is just, it’s a passion and it’s a passion for me to teach other people to do hair too,” said Riggins.

Rigging recently held a free Father/Daughter class to teach dads how to create fun and easy hairstyles.

“It’s really important that dads are involved, we kind of like, shut them out when it comes to the hair thing and we kind of take over as women.”

Riggins hopes to host another session in August, ahead of the new school year. That class will be open to both to fathers and mothers.

