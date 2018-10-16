Royal Baby on the Way, Adding Color to the Crown

October 16, 2018 Micha Green Afro, World 0
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Oct. 15 they’re expecting a baby due in spring. (Courtesy Photo)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Oct. 15 they’re expecting a baby due in spring.

By Micha Green

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle can now add “Mommy” to her title as she and her husband, Prince Harry announced they’re expecting a new royal baby.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace tweeted on October 15.

Mama Markle attended the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York on Oct. 12 and many proclaimed she stole the thunder with pregnancy rumors.  Markle refused to take off her jacket throughout the ceremony and looked a little heavier.

“I’m telling you now Meghan Markle is pregnant,” Twitter user @rebekkaarnold wrote.

I stayed up just to see what Meghan Markle is wearing and if she looks pregnant. She’s wore a long blue jacket that she didn’t take off in the Church. Could she be hiding something? 😳#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/uwm7nNVtv0

Most of the Internet is celebrating the royal baby, who will be part African American adding more color to the crown.

Theologian Dr. J Kally Williams wrote on Twitter, ”Hallelujah! The fervent prayers of all well-wishers have been ANSWERED by the Living God. We all rejoice with #HarryandMeghan.

“I hope and pray that the pregnancy will go very well without any hitch. That we shall see the arrival of a healthy baby in the near future!  God bless.”

Others are poking fun at the possibilities of the baby’s looks for laughs.

Markle is said to be about 12-weeks along in her pregnancy Cosmopolitan reported.

This article originally appeared in The Afro

Related Articles

Technology

Twitter’s ‘tailored ads’ know more about you

July 5, 2013 NNPAFreddie Technology Comments Off on Twitter’s ‘tailored ads’ know more about you

[CNET] Twitter will soon show its U.S. users ads based on the Web sites they’ve previously visited. Wednesday, the information network formally announced that it is experimenting with a new ad type it calls “tailored ads.” With the units, advertisers can upload browser cookie IDs Read More

Technology

Twitter’s Dick Costolo Stepping Down as CEO

June 12, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Technology 0

BRANDON BAILEY, AP Technology Writer SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, who helped turn the trendy messaging startup into a global town square, is stepping down amid criticism over the company’s disappointing financial performance and a recent stock slide. Co-founder Jack Dorsey, who Read More

Op-Ed

Check in the Mail for Wronged Mortgage Borrowers

April 15, 2013 NNPAMaya Op-Ed Comments Off on Check in the Mail for Wronged Mortgage Borrowers

By Charlene Crowell NNPA Columnist   The old saying, “The check is in the mail,”  is often a ruse not worth heeding. But beginning April 12, checks will begin going into the mail for 4.2 million mortgage borrowers who were in the foreclosure process in Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.