Royal Baby on the Way, Adding Color to the Crown

By Micha Green

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle can now add “Mommy” to her title as she and her husband, Prince Harry announced they’re expecting a new royal baby.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace tweeted on October 15.

Mama Markle attended the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie of York on Oct. 12 and many proclaimed she stole the thunder with pregnancy rumors. Markle refused to take off her jacket throughout the ceremony and looked a little heavier.

“I’m telling you now Meghan Markle is pregnant,” Twitter user @rebekkaarnold wrote.

I stayed up just to see what Meghan Markle is wearing and if she looks pregnant. She’s wore a long blue jacket that she didn’t take off in the Church. Could she be hiding something? 😳#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/uwm7nNVtv0

— Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) October 12, 2018

Most of the Internet is celebrating the royal baby, who will be part African American adding more color to the crown.

Theologian Dr. J Kally Williams wrote on Twitter, ”Hallelujah! The fervent prayers of all well-wishers have been ANSWERED by the Living God. We all rejoice with #HarryandMeghan.

“I hope and pray that the pregnancy will go very well without any hitch. That we shall see the arrival of a healthy baby in the near future! God bless.”

Others are poking fun at the possibilities of the baby’s looks for laughs.

This is the kid in 30yrs time. pic.twitter.com/tGcJg2CJip — Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) October 15, 2018

Markle is said to be about 12-weeks along in her pregnancy Cosmopolitan reported.

This article originally appeared in The Afro.