Robert Townsend to visit Twin Cities for Gordon Parks film series kick-off

March 14, 2019 MSR News Online Film, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, Movies 0
(r) Robert Townsend. (Photo courtesy of roberttownsend.com)
(r) Robert Townsend. (Photo courtesy of roberttownsend.com)
By MSR News

Acclaimed director and actor Robert Townsend is helping to launch a new Twin Cities film series honoring the legendary photographer and filmmaker Gordon Parks.

Townsend will host two film screenings March 8-9, as part of a two-day tour for the CHOICE Cinema Series: In the Footsteps of Gordon Parks kick-off this weekend.

The new series features “iconic works of Black filmmakers, who like Parks, chose the camera to tell the stories of the Black experience,” said Robin Hickman, Parks’ grand-niece and founder/director of the In The Footsteps of Gordon Parks Legacy Movement, in a recent press release.

“This is the place he chose his weapon of camera to fight against poverty, violence, and racism,” Hickman told the MSR. 

On Friday, Townsend will host a screening for The Five Heartbeats and on Saturday, a screening for his new documentary, Making The Five Heartbeats.

Screenings and curated events will serve as a bridge between the Twin Cities community and noteworthy artists and media-makers who drew inspiration from Parks’ legacy of capturing humanity and the Black presence within.

Of those inspired, Townsend acknowledged Parks as “The Legend” in the closing credits of his now 30-year-old classic film.

During the tour, Townsend will also walk in Parks’ footsteps: staying at the St. Paul Hotel where he filmed, speaking with Black students at St. Paul Central High School (where Parks attended) as well as with scholars at Gordon Parks High School.

CHOICE Cinema Series: In the Footsteps of Gordon Parks is produced by Hickman, who is also CEO/Executive Producer of SoulTouch Productions, in partnership with FilmNorth, Twin Cities Radio Network, and St. Paul Neighborhood Network.

The Five Heartbeats screening will take place Friday, Mar. 8, 7-9 pm at SPNN, located at 550 Vandalia St. in St. Paul. The Making Of The Five Heartbeats & Discussion will take place St. Anthony Main Theater, 115 SE Main St. in Minneapolis.

This article originally appeared in the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.

Advertisements

Related Articles

It’s a privilege, not a right, to be able to use your cell phone during work hours.
Business

Top 10 Workplace Etiquette Tips for Career Success

September 10, 2018 Juliet Mitchell Business, Economy, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder 0

MINNESOTA SPOKESMAN-RECORDER — Many companies hire college interns for the summer or throughout the year. It’s a great way for college students to gain valuable work experience and develop professional workplace behaviors (etiquette). […read more]

Advertisements
Ben Coleman (Courtesy of U of M Athletics)
Black History

COMMENTARY: Ben Coleman was a local hero to many

February 20, 2019 Kenneth Foxworth Black History, Commentary, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, Sports 0

By Ken Foxworth “I believe the first test of a truly great man is in his humanity and his integrity.”  — Dr. Frank Wilderson, University of Minnesota V.P. It is rare when you hear African American males describe about another male using these words:  hero, Read More

Advertisements
(l-r) Angela Conley, Ilhan Omar and Keith Ellison were victorious in their historic bids.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

2018 midterm results: Historic gains made in Minnesota

November 8, 2018 MSR News Online Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, Politics, Voting 0

MINNESOTA SPOKESMAN-RECORDER — It may not have been the blue wave that some had predicted, but Democrats made significant gains nationally and across the state of Minnesota. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.