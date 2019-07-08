Rickey Smiley To Take Over Tom Joyner Morning Show

fbpx
Entertainment

Published

5 hours ago

on

By Times Staff Report

Birmingham native Rickey Smiley will take over The Tom Joyner Morning Show when Joyner retires at the end of the year.

Joyner said that Smiley has established himself as a trusted leader on-air and in the community with his current show, captivating audiences with his authentic humor but also his unique perspective on topics important to his audience.

“I’m happy to see the landscape of Urban Adult Contemporary morning radio continue to expand with Rickey, and I’m proud of the doors the Tom Joyner Morning Show opened,” said Joyner. “Twenty-five years ago, there was no template for a syndicated Urban radio show and we worked hard to prove that we could successfully produce and market a national platform that would entertain, inform and empower African- American listeners.”

Smiley, who attended Alabama State University, also announced that Eva Marcille and Gary Wit Da Tea would be among the on-air cast members joining him to broadcast out of the Dallas studios beginning January 2020.

“It’s an honor to continue the legacy of my boss and frat brother Tom Joyner,” said Smiley. “Not only has he been a friend to my family and me over the years, but we consider him family. Tom’s mentorship has instilled in me valuable wisdom that I will carry with me through this new morning show.”

Additional details about the show will be shared in the coming months.

www.987.kiss.com contributed to this post. 

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times

