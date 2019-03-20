Review: Regions Bank in Sugar Hill

March 20, 2019
By Danté Boddie

Regions Bank opened a new branch in Sugar Hill, Georgia. Our correspondent, Danté Boddie, recently had a chance to tour the high tech facility:

You walk into a bank and you are greeted by a bank teller that shakes your hand. You look around kind of confused to see that there is no line. Instead the host directs you to a Video ATM. You are thinking, “but wait I came to make a deposit”, you press a button and a video bank teller in Alabama appears on the ATM screen saying, “Thank you for choosing Regents Bank, I’m Tom, how may I assist you today?” That is the new wave and new standard for Atlanta banking. Located on the corner of Suwanee Dam Rd. and Cumming Hwy in Sugar Hill, GA, Regents bank introduces a new model of banking called “the Video Teller”, taking you away from the hassle of having to wait in lines and giving you a more personal feel at your bank.

Take a closer look at the new Sugar Hill location in this video, also compiled by Boddie:

This article originally appeared in the Atlanta Voice

