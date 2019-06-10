fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics World

Rep. Waters Works with Colleagues to Stop Political Violence in Haiti; Includes Provisions in FY 2020 State, Foreign Operations Report
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Bill Fletcher Jr. Black History Commentary Community Family NNPA Newswire Video

COMMENTARY: Watching a father & son

#NNPA BlackPress AboutThatCar.com AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Featured Frank S. Washington National NNPA Newswire Transportation

AUTO REVIEW: 2019 Subaru Forester

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA Newswire

OP-ED: America’s Natural Gas and Oil Industry is Hiring, Building Diversity

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government Lee Eric Smith New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire Politics

The making of restorative justice public policy gumbo

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Featured In Memoriam Lee Eric Smith Music New Tri-State Defender News World

IN MEMORIAM: John Gary Williams maintained music in his heart, despite tragedy, trials

#NNPA BlackPress Community Economy Education Environment Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown World

Study Finds Most of the World Failing at Gender Equality

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Featured Government Law National News NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown

Pelosi vs. Fellow Democrats on the Pros and Cons of Impeachment

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government News NNPA Newswire Politics

COMMENTARY: U.S. Attempt to Erase Harriet Tubman

#NNPA BlackPress Atlanta Voice Featured Government Health National Politics

Abrams to go to Hollywood as fears grow over GA abortion ban

#NNPA BlackPress

Rep. Waters Works with Colleagues to Stop Political Violence in Haiti; Includes Provisions in FY 2020 State, Foreign Operations Report

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “During my recent trip to Haiti, I was shocked and appalled to learn of the massacre and the burning of homes in La Saline and other evidence of politically motivated violence, and I am deeply disturbed by the allegations that the Haitian government may have been involved,” said Congresswoman Waters. “I thank my friend and colleague, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, for working to include language in the report accompanying the State, Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill to address this urgent crisis.”

Published

4 hours ago

on

Congresswoman Maxine Waters has emerged as one of the strongest legislators, community organizers, and champions for women, children, seniors, veterans, people of color, and the poor. She was elected in November 2018 to her fifteenth term in the U.S. House of Representatives where she proudly represents California’s diverse and dynamic 43rd Congressional District.

WASHINGTON – After returning from a trip to Haiti during which she saw evidence of politically motivated violence carried out by gangs allegedly affiliated with the Haitian government, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (CA-43), Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, worked with Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13) to ensure that language addressing the political crisis in Haiti was included in the report accompanying the State, Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill for Fiscal Year 2020. Congresswoman Lee, in her capacity as a member of the House Appropriations Committee, helped negotiate the language, which expresses great concerns about civil unrest and specifically mentions incidents in La Saline in November 2018, involving alleged human rights abuses and the burning of homes. The State, Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill was approved by the Appropriations Committee, along with the accompanying report, on May 16th on a vote of 29 to 23,[1] and is scheduled for consideration on the floor of the House of Representatives this week.[2]

“During my recent trip to Haiti, I was shocked and appalled to learn of the massacre and the burning of homes in La Saline and other evidence of politically motivated violence, and I am deeply disturbed by the allegations that the Haitian government may have been involved,” said Congresswoman Waters. “I thank my friend and colleague, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, for working to include language in the report accompanying the State, Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill to address this urgent crisis.”

The report accompanying the State, Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill, as approved by the Appropriations Committee, includes the following language regarding the crisis in Haiti:

“The Committee is greatly concerned by civil unrest in Haiti. The Committee expects the Secretary of State and USAID Administrator to support dialogue aimed at resolving the political crisis and ensuring that upcoming elections are transparent and inclusive. The Committee is especially concerned about the incidents in November 2018 in La Saline, including alleged human rights abuses and the burning of homes in the area. The Committee encourages the Government of Haiti to address the real grievances in the country, including access to housing. The Committee encourages the provision of technical support for thorough and independent investigations into both the allegations of corruption and human rights violations.”[3]

The report also includes the following additional provision conditioning U.S. foreign assistance for the central Government of Haiti on progress towards reforms:

Haiti.—Pursuant to subsection (c), funds are withheld for assistance for the central Government of Haiti unless the Secretary of State certifies and reports that the Government of Haiti is taking the following steps: (1) strengthening the rule of law including by transparently selecting judges based on merit, reducing pre-trial detention, respecting the independence of the judiciary, and implementing reforms to increase transparency and accountability including through the penal and criminal code; (2) combating corruption including by implementing the 2014 anti-corruption law and prosecuting corrupt officials; (3) increasing government revenues, including through tax reforms, and increasing expenditures on public services; and (4) resolving commercial disputes between U.S. entities and the government of Haiti.”[4]

Congresswoman Waters led a delegation to Haiti on April 24, 2019, during which she saw evidence of politically motivated violence in La Saline and nearby neighborhoods. The delegation met with residents of these communities, who described a series of brutal attacks over the past six months, carried out by alleged government-connected gangs and police officers.

Upon returning to the United States, Congresswoman Waters discussed Haiti’s political crisis with Congresswoman Lee, members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), and other concerned Members of Congress, and they agreed to work together to pursue justice for the people of Haiti.

Additional details about the violence in La Saline have surfaced since Congresswoman Waters’ delegation visit. On May 15th, the Miami Herald reported that, during a four-day period in La Saline on Nov. 13-17, 2018, “[w]omen were raped and set on fire, as was a police officer” and “men, women and even children as young as 4 were shot to death, their bodies then fed to dogs and pigs.” Furthermore, local human-rights groups estimated the death toll of the massacre between 15 and 71 people. The Miami Herald also reported that a police investigation had confirmed the participation of high-level government officials in the La Saline massacre, and had traced an assault rifle assigned to the National Palace to the massacre.[5]

[1] “Appropriations Committee Approves Fiscal Year 2020 State and Foreign Operations Funding Bill”, House Committee on Appropriations, May 16, 2019, https://appropriations.house.gov/news/press-releases/appropriations-committee-approves-fiscal-year-2020-state-and-foreign-operations.

[2] “Floor Schedule Update for the Week of June 10, 2019,” Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, https://www.majorityleader.gov/content/floor-schedule-update-week-june-10-2019.

[3] “State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Bill, 2020”, House of Representatives, https://appropriations.house.gov/sites/democrats.appropriations.house.gov/files/FY2020%20SFOPs%20Filed%20Report%20-%20HR%202839.pdf, Report 116-78, pages 122-123.

[4] “State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Bill, 2020”, House of Representatives, https://appropriations.house.gov/sites/democrats.appropriations.house.gov/files/FY2020%20SFOPs%20Filed%20Report%20-%20HR%202839.pdf, Report 116-78, page 122.

[5] “Dozens brutally killed, raped in Haiti massacre, police say. ‘Even young children were not spared’”, Jacqueline Charles, Miami Herald, May 15, 2019, updated May 17, 2019, https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/haiti/article230380739.html.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: