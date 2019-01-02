Rep. James Clyburn: House Will Pass Plan to Reopen the Government

January 2, 2019 BlackPressUSA Commentary, Featured, Government, Law, National, News, NNPA Newswire, Politics 2
Congressman James E. Clyburn (D-SC)
Congressman James E. Clyburn (D-SC)

WASHINGTON, DC – Today House Majority Whip-elect James E. Clyburn says the House will pass legislation to end the Trump Shutdown on the first day of the 116th Congress:

“Responsible legislators want to end this irresponsible government shutdown, and I expect a number of Republican members to join the Democrats in voting to reopen the federal government on Thursday while we negotiate a bipartisan plan to strengthen our border security,” Whip-elect Clyburn said. “If Senate Republicans renounce their support of funding bills they have already passed, they must answer to the American people about their decision to keep the government closed.”

The plan includes full-year funding for six of the remaining appropriations bills that each received robust bipartisan support in the Senate. The House will also pass legislation temporarily funding the Department of Homeland Security at current levels through February 8th, a date that has received unanimous Senate approval.

Related Articles

Politics

Dems Paint GOP as Shutdown Party

August 28, 2014 Kyle Yeldell Politics 0

(Politico) – Democrats hear only one thing when Republicans talk about fighting President Barack Obama’s immigration agenda or GOP plans for controlling Congress: government shutdown. In fundraising requests, media appearances and conference calls, Democrats are painting Republicans as the “shutdown party” just in time for Read More

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.