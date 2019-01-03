Rep. Eric Johnson Awarded the 2018 Cleophas Steele Social Justice Award

By Dallas Post Tribune Staff

Dallas, TX – State Representative Eric Johnson has been awarded the 2018 Cleophas R. Steele, Jr. Social Justice Award for his work in the Texas Legislature. He accepted the award at Good Street Baptist Church in Dallas on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

The Cleophas R. Steele, Jr. Social Justice Award was established honor of the late Judge Cleophas Steele. Judge Steele was a graduate of Lincoln High School, a school located in the district Representative Johnson currently represents. He founded one of the first African American law firms in the City of Dallas and served as an associate municipal judge and Justice of the Peace for 31 years. After retiring in 2006, Judge Steele returned to serve as a Constable for Precinct 1 in Dallas, a position he held until he passed away in 2015.

Judge Steele and was an active member of Good Street Baptist Church, where he served on the Board of Deacons and the Board of Trustees. He had a remarkable career in public service and made countless contributions to his community and the City of Dallas as a whole.

Judge Steele left behind his wife, Barbara Steele, who remains an active member of Good Street Baptist Church and who presented Representative Johnson with the 2018 Cleophas R. Steele, Jr. Social Justice Award.

Representative Johnson has represented District 100 in the Texas House of Representatives since 2010. Since he was first elected, he has passed transformative social justice policies for the State of Texas dealing with reforming the criminal justice system, expanding early childhood education, increasing financial security, and closing the school-to-prison pipeline.

Representative Johnson has released the following statement in response to receiving the award:

“I am truly humbled to have received this award. Cleophas Steele was a true public servant, and having grown up in the City of Dallas, I know firsthand the significance of his contributions to our community,” stated Representative Johnson. “I am grateful for this recognition, and there is still a lot of work to be done. I plan to continue fighting for social justice and policies to advance our community when the 86th Texas Legislature convenes in January,” Johnson added.

This article originally appeared in the Dallas Post Tribune.