RECAP Head Start Celebrates the Season

By The Hudson Valley Press

SCOTCHTOWN – Students at Regional Economic Community Action Program (RECAP) Head Start school in Scotchtown celebrated the holiday season with a week of festive activities.

Parents came to class to read from Pete the Cat and‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and students treated their families to a holiday concert. The preschool-age children sang Jingle Bells and Feliz Navidad. A parent dressed as Santa and distributed gift bags for each of the school’s 56 children. Each year the Garden Lovers Club of Middletown donates decorative personalized packages for the classes which include stuffed animals, toys, toothbrushes, hats and gloves.

‘The club’s generous donation every year makes this event extra special and we love seeing the students’ eyes light up when Santa calls their name,” said Michelle Taggart, Head Start Center Liaison.

Seasonal art projects displayed in the classroom included popsicle stick trees, clay ornaments and snow globe photo frames. Students were encouraged to wear pajamas to school to celebrate their last day before winter break.