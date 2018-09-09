Related Articles

What Everyone Can Learn from the Texas ESSA State Plan

November 29, 2017 NNPAFreddie Education 1

By Lynette Monroe (Program Assistant, NNPA ESSA Media Campaign) Education officials in Texas put a lot of work into the Every Student Succeeds Act state plan that they submitted to the Department of Education. We can all learn from what they included and what they Read More

NNPA Foundation Retires Mortgage on National Headquarters

December 13, 2012 Kyle Yeldell National Comments Off on NNPA Foundation Retires Mortgage on National Headquarters

German “Gerry” Jordan assistant vice president at Industrial Bank congratulates Karl Rodney, NNPA Foundation chair on the signing. by Freddie Allen NNPA Washington Correspondent WASHINGTON (NNPA) – Karl B. Rodney, chairman of the National Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation and Lenora Alexander, the treasurer, signed the Read More

Youngest Broward Teachers Union Secretary Motivates Students at NNPA’s Mid-Winter Conference

January 28, 2017 NNPAFreddie National 0

By Nicole Narae (NNPA Newswire Contributor) FORT LAUDERDALE — On Thursday, January 26, almost 200 students from Broward County-area high schools participated in an education workshop hosted by the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA). The special, student-focused program was coordinated in conjunction with the NNPA’s Read More

