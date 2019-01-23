Ray DeeZy re-releases EP with new music and merchandise

Ray DeeZy and Deezyland will host “WHEN IT ALL BOILS DOWN: The Deluxe Edition Kick Back” Friday, January 25 at 6PM.



After the successful release of his third EP, “WHEN IT ALL BOILS DOWN” in November, Ray DeeZy is starting off his 2019 by re-releasing the EP with additional songs, and re-mastering of the original seven songs on the EP.

Hosted at Exquisite Enterprises Inc. offices (5524 Dutton Avenue, Suite B3, North Charleston), Ray DeeZy is inviting the music lovers and supporters of Charleston to celebrate and hear his refined work. With the re-release of the project comes new merchandise on his Deezyland website and exciting announcements on what he is working on next.

While listening to the new project, attendees will also be able to get a first look at the Exquisite Enterprises Inc.’s new office space before its official grand opening on Saturday, February 9.

Cost to attend is free, with refreshments provided and networking encouraged.

For more information, contact Exquisite Enterprises Inc. at 843-732-1568 or email admin@exquisiteenterprisesinc.com.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.

