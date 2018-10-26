Raising Awareness for Domestic Violence in DC

By Brianna McAdoo, Special to the AFRO

Domestic Violence is a complex issue that takes shape in many forms. Domestic Violence can take place in any type of relationship, to anyone and according to the DC Coalition Against Domestic Violence, is not limited to physical abuse but often includes “the pattern of control, intimidation and verbal abuse.”

The DC Coalition Against Domestic Violence is hosting over 30 events in October to support domestic violence survivors and increase public awareness about how domestic violence affects so many lives. The events are an opportunity to learn more and support organizations and individuals dedicated to the fight against domestic violence.

On Oct. 23 the coalition partnered with Ujima to host the “Be A Voice for Survivors: Op-Ed Writing Workshop.” This workshop showed individuals how to write a persuasive opinion piece with a strong emphasis on incorporating survivors needs and being true to their own voices.

Many who couldn’t make it to an event in person, joined a twitter conversation entitled: “What is your #1thing?” 3 p.m., Oct. 24. In collaboration with the Domestic Violence Awareness Project’s Advisory Group, they challenged people to share the steps they took to turn their awareness into action. To see the conversation, search the #1thing hashtag.

At 5 p.m., Oct. 25 the Mission Dupont “DCVLP Happy Hour” in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month takes place so participants can mix and mingle with members of the DC Volunteer Lawyers program and learn how to volunteer for future opportunities.

Then, Washingtonians have the opportunity to stand in solidarity with the Latino Agencies United to Stop Violence Against Women at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 for their annual “Latinx March and Vigil.” This event, at Lamont Park, is an opportunity to increase awareness and support the Latinx immigrant community as they fight to end domestic violence.

To see the full list of events this month, visit www.spreadlovedc.org. To find out more about DC Coalition Against Domestic Violence, their work and how you can get involved, visit www.dccadv.org.

This article originally appeared in the Afro News

