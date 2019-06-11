Radio personality Jasmine Sanders gets intimate

By Daron Pressley

Jasmine Sanders is a media maven known for her powerful voice, warm spirit and infectious personality. With years of experience under her belt, she has become a multi-media powerhouse, youth mentor and burgeoning author. She currently dominates the airwaves alongside comedian, actor and REACH Media Syndicated Radio host DL Hughley as co-host of the top-ranked, nationally syndicated “The DL Hughley Show.”

Sanders’ most recently premiered her new podcast “Brunch Therapy with Jasmine Sanders” available on iTunes and Google Play. Her compelling story of success – from growing up in foster care and being a teenage mother to surviving sexual and domestic abuse – provides a platform for her to mentor and motivate women all over the world.

Rolling Out spoke with Sanders about her new show, experience as a foster child, and advice for women who have endured similar life experiences.

What differentiates “The DL Hughley Show” from other programs?

The things that you hate the most are sometimes the things that we need the most. The 24-hour news cycle and community-focused news shows do a good job, but I believe it is good to hear from the perspective of a DL Hughley. With myself added to the show, it gives a black male and female balance providing a true reflection of who we are as a community.

Who can we expect to see appear on The DL Hughley Show

We have A-listers, B-Listers, and C-Listers on our show. The important thing to us is that you have self-respect and are you willing to play. Often times we put too much emphasis on only listening to people who are at the very top. A lot of times we forget that the people you can touch have important things to say.

You’ve been very open about sharing your experience as a foster care child and an adopted child. Why did you feel the need to share your story?

I recognize that if it had not been for my foster family who helped create and nurture me, and ultimately adopt me when I had nobody, I have no idea where I would be today. … As we go through life we think about animal adoptions but no one is thinking about these children that are left to fend for themselves.

How do you plan to use your platform to raise awareness about Foster Care?

One goal is to get rid of the stigma that comes along with the phrase foster care child. … I have been encouraging people to share their experiences as much as possible through a hashtag I started a few years ago which is #adoptedandwinning.

What advice do you have for women and young girls who share a similar experience as you?

Do your best to tune out the noise around you even if it is the noise of your own pain. Center yourself as much as possible and decide what it is that you want to do with your life.

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com.