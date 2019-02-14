Radio Icon Tom Joyner Announces the One More Time Experience Tour

By AJ Williams

On his nationally syndicated radio show today, Tom Joyner announced the One More Time Experience multi-city tour, which includes concerts that bring the music and celebration of his daily Party With a Purpose, The Tom Joyner Morning Show. Joyner, a huge fan favorite who changed the radio landscape, launches this tour with a routing that allows his audience to join the celebration and toast Tom for his longtime commitment to entertain, inform and empower.

KEM has brought a very personal and emotional experience to his audience with performance staples that include “Love Calls”, “Find Your Way” and more that have brought Grammy nominations as well as gold and platinum-selling songs.
Joyner will bring the tour to Detroit at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 1st with musical performances that include KEM. Doors open at 6:00pm with showtime at 7:30pm.

In making the announcement, Tom Joyner offered “What better way to say thank you to the people I owe my career to! I hope everyone will be as excited as I am to celebrate with good music, good fun and good hugs! We have 25 years’ worth of partying to achieve, so let’s do it together, with the ultimate One More Time Experience!”

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, kissdetroit.com or BlackAmericaWeb.com.

This article originally appeared in the Michigan Chronicle

