R. Kelly’s daughter speaks out about the controversy

By Rollingout.com

R. Kelly’s daughter has finally broken her silence. The 52-year-old singer was recently the subject of the docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” which featured claims he had used his position to abuse women and young girls for decades.

The singer’s estranged daughter, Buku Abi has branded him a “monster.” She admitted she has been “deeply affected” by the program and has found it “very difficult” to process the revelations.

She wrote in a lengthy post on her Instagram Stories: “Before I start I just want it to be known that I am speaking from the heart, nothing I say or do not say is to hurt ANY party reading this or affected by this.

“To the people that feel I should be speaking up/against everything that is going on right now. I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently.

“I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless. That is my last intention. I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father’s actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this.

“However, it has been very difficult to process it all, let alone gather all the right words to express everything I feel.”

Buku — whose real name is Joann Kelly — clarified that she, her mother and her siblings haven’t had a relationship with the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer for “years” following many challenges “in regard to him, his life decisions and his last name.”

And the singer-songwriter admitted she’d been left unhappy about people bombarding her with messages saying she should have spoken out about her famous father before now.

She continued: “My mother, siblings and I would never condone, support or be a part of ANYTHING negative he has done and or continues to do in his life.

“Going through all I have gone through in my life, I would never want anyone to feel the pain I have felt.

“Reminders of how terrible my father is, and how we should be speaking up against him, rude comments about my family, fabricating me, my siblings & our mothers ‘part’ etc. Does not help my family (Me, my sister, my brother, and my mother) in our healing process. Nor does it allow a safe space for other victims who are scared to speak up, speak up.

“The same monster you all [are] confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house.”

Abi explained she had stayed quiet for the sake of her own “peace of mind” and “healing” and stressed she needs to put herself first.

She wrote: “My choice not to speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind. My emotional state. And for MY healing.

“I have to do & move in a manner that is best for me. I pray anyone who reads this understands I put nothing but good intent behind each word.”

Buku concluded her long series of posts by thanking her family’s supporters for helping to “push us through this hard time.”

She wrote: “This past year for my family has been very difficult, all the love and support you all continue to show is why we keep going. You all fuel us.

“Family, friends, followers, fans, etc… I love you guys to pieces. Your love is appreciated & always will be.”

Kelly, 52, has denied all the allegations made against him and has threatened legal action against his accusers and the makers of the series.