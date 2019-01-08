R. Kelly wants to expose his victims and accusers with website ‘Surviving Lies’

By A.R. Shaw

R. Kelly wants to fight back after his sexual exploits were revealed in the documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.”

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer has decided to create a website to call out the individuals who were featured in the documentary, according to a source who spoke to TMZ.

The website, Surviving Lies, will be created by R. Kelly’s team and is currently a Facebook page. R. Kelly’s first target will reportedly be Asante McGee. McGee was featured in the documentary and revealed that R. Kelly forced her to remain in his sex cult. R. Kelly’s team posted a YouTube video, which claims McGee’s daughter shared that her mother lied about being sexually abused by R. Kelly. McGee’s daughter also claimed that her mother bragged about the lifestyle she lived while dating R. Kelly.

The website will also point out McGee’s previous arrests and claim she has teamed up with Joycelyn Savage‘s father to extort money from R. Kelly. Joycelyn Savage’s family spoke in the film and revealed that they hadn’t seen or talked to their daughter in years after she began dating R. Kelly.

But even as R. Kelly attempts to fight back, he can’t deny that he married R&B singer Aaliyah when she was 15. And multiple people have come forward to confirm that the girl in the 2002 sex tape was 14 at the time it was filmed. R. Kelly was charged with child pornography in 2003, but was acquitted in 2008.

R. Kelly will have to dedicate a lot of time to exposing the people who were featured in the film. More than 50 people were interviewed for “Surviving R. Kelly.”

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com.