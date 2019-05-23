Purple Reign CBD and Hemp Bakery to flower Brady Street with goodies

By Dylan Deprey

As the CBD craze has hit Milwaukee, people are looking for the next best thing. Whether it’s oils for pain, or flower for anxiety, the legal cannabinoid delivers functional effects of THC without the euphoric high associated with it.

Three Milwaukee natives have taken it upon themselves to add a unique twist to the CBD industry in the Brady Street area. Purple Reign CBD and Hemp Bakery will open its doors on June, 1st 2019.

Co-Owners, Jazmine Coleman, Serenity Ramirez and Martez Wilburn have made it a mission to focus on both nourishing baked goods and educating the community on CBD and its effects. The bakery has been designed to pump out grab-and-go pastries to grandiose orders.

“We believe you never succeeded until you’ve failed, and this bakery is a dream come true for all of us,” Coleman said.

The trio said they were driven to create a strong sense of purpose to build a bakery based on providing fresh ingredients with ample choices for individual’s dietary preferences and health or lifestyle choices. Purple Reign CBD and Hemp Bakery will host signature items including, “Stoner Ice Cream” and “It’s Yo’ B-Day Trifle.”

“We are happy to be of service to the Milwaukee community,” Coleman said.

Purple Reign CBD and Hemp Bakery is located at 1117 E. Brady St. and will the grand opening is at 10 a.m. on Saturday June, 1st.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/purplereignwi/

This article originally appeared in the Milwaukee Courier.

