fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress 2019 NNPA DTU Journalism Fellowship Community Featured Health News NNPA Newswire Washington Informer

Providence Opening Urgent Care Center
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress 2019 NNPA DTU Journalism Fellowship Black History Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA Newswire Politics

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder and Black Futures Lab Release Second Black Census Report

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA Newswire Op-Ed Politics

OP-ED: Women’s Suffrage Forged by Founding Sisters: Happy Birthday to Ida B.

#NNPA BlackPress 2019 NNPA DTU Journalism Fellowship Atlanta Voice Black History Commentary Community Featured Media National News NNPA Newswire

Ebony, Jet fire remainder of staff, may close its doors for good

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Featured Government National News NNPA History NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown

Cincinnati’s First Black Female Juvenile Court Judge Faces Jail Time After Sham Trial Exposes Racism, Cronyism and Corruption

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured NNPA Newswire Texas Metro News

COMMENTARY: Happy Juneteenth? ...No Check?!

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Featured Houston Forward Times Jeffrey L. Boney National News NNPA History NNPA Newswire

Same Spirit. Same Mission. New Vision.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Featured Houston Forward Times National New Journal and Guide News NNPA Events NNPA Newswire

Black Press of America Announces Election of New National Officers

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics

Sen. Bernie Sanders Delivers Keynote at Black Press Event, Labels Trump “Racist and Worst President in History”

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Chicago Crusader Cincinnati Herald Commentary Community Dayton Defender Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Featured Houston Forward Times Media National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

Karen Carter Richards, Publisher of the Houston Forward Times, Elected as New NNPA National Chair

#NNPA BlackPress

Providence Opening Urgent Care Center

NNPA CHEVROLET DTU FELLOWS — “Providence will continue to work toward meeting patient needs and addressing the social factors that influence a person’s health,” said Tamarah Duperval-Brownlee, MD, MPH, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Providence Health System and Chief Community Impact Officer for Ascension. “We look forward to serving our community by offering another way to access convenient, immediate medical care.”

Published

2 hours ago

on

Residents remain unconvinced of Providence Health System's new urgent care center benefits. (Courtesy photo)

By Tedarius Abrams, Sharon Washington and Elae Hill, Washington Informer

As part of its transformation to better meet the needs of District residents, Providence Health System will soon offer urgent care services. The Providence Urgent Care Center will open on Tuesday, July 9, on the current campus of Providence and will operate seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. The Providence Urgent Care Center is the first ever urgent care center in Ward 5.

Providence Health System recently received certificate of need (CON) approval from the District’s State Health Planning and Development Agency (SHPDA) to operate urgent care services on its campus.

The Urgent Care Center will provide treatment for a wide range of common, non-emergency illnesses. These services range from treating those suffering from the flu, strep throat, or asthma, to the treatment of sprains, strains, and broken bones, along with offering vaccinations, radiology and other lab services.

“Providence will continue to work toward meeting patient needs and addressing the social factors that influence a person’s health,” said Tamarah Duperval-Brownlee, MD, MPH, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Providence Health System and Chief Community Impact Officer for Ascension. “We look forward to serving our community by offering another way to access convenient, immediate medical care.”

The Urgent Care Center is just one part of Providence’s strategy to address unmet health needs of local residentsthrough its healthy village vision to create a community of healthcare and non-healthcare partners supporting the whole person and their well-being.

Still, many Washingtonians expressed reservations over what they termed the continued “displacement of natives” through an elimination of necessary services – including reasonably priced housing, late-hour public transportation, and full-capacity hospitals and emergency rooms.

“Elected officials believe that with the change in demographics they no longer need emergency services and full-service or full-capacity hospitals and emergency rooms,” Ward 5 resident Mel Prentiss told the Informer.  “The reality is that as the nation’s capital, D.C. holds the ominous position of being the target for all types of terror events.  Should something catastrophic happen here, how would the city and its officials handle the medical fallout?  Moving to preventative services and ‘urgent care’ facilities, does not meet those potential needs.”

A 2016 District of Columbia Community Health Needs Assessment found that 23.8 percent of adults did not have an identified primary care provider. It also found that 10 percent of District residents reported delays in getting medical care because they could not get a timely appointment. Providing urgent care services will help address these specific issues.

“Each ward should have basic needs and services readily available.  Even though I do not like the mayor shuttering Providence Hospital as it was originally designed, I do believe that an urgent care facility in Ward 5 could work well,” Shanice Graven said.  “The question is will this serve any real purpose that a Minute Clinic or other urgent care center could not.  How will it impact our communities, long term?  We will have to wait and see, so I will hold off on rash judgements until I see the proof of its benefit.”

Providence continues to operate primary care services, skilled nursing care at Carroll Manor, outpatient behavioral health, care coordination for Medicaid beneficiaries through the My Health GPS program, and a retail pharmacy with access to free medications to those who need it most.

To learn more about Providence’s transformation, go to ProvidenceHealthyVillage.org.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: