Program offers $15K grants for down payment on Houston home

By Defender News Service

Wells Fargo is partnering with the City of Houston and local organizations to help make dreams of homeownership in Houston a reality.

The multi-million dollar NeighborhoodLIFT program is an effort to boost home ownership.

The program will offer up to $15,000 in grants for a down payment on a home for eligible buyers in Houston.

Active military, veterans, or eligible surviving spouse, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, teachers or paraprofessional educators may be eligible for an additional $2,500.

Those interested in the program can register to attend a free NeighborhoodLIFT event beginning March 4 at www.wellsfargo.com/lift. The events will take place March 22 and March 23.

Homebuyers will have to meet certain criteria to be eligible for the program. Click here for more information on the program.

This article originally appeared in the Defender News Network.

