Probe into Mayor’s credit card use ends; no charges to be filed

After nearly a year of delving into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s use of a City-issued credit card during her tenure as a member of the New Orleans City Council, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has announced that he has found nothing that would warrant charges against her.

The Louisiana Attorney General announced last week that there will be no charges against Cantrell in connection with questionable credit card spending during her time on the city council.

“The Louisiana Department of Justice received a request from the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office to investigate city credit card spending, including spending by Mayor Cantrell while she served as a Councilwoman,” Landry said in a statement. “Since that time the Louisiana Department of Justice has conducted a fair, neutral, and thorough investigation into New Orleans city credit card spending. We utilized the expertise of not only our investigators and attorneys, but also dedicated and diligent staff members within the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office. After our exhaustive effort, we have determined that there will be no criminal charges filed against Mrs. Cantrell. We appreciate Mrs. Cantrell’s complete cooperation since these allegations were brought forward and especially since she took office as Mayor.

“As a result of this review, we strongly encourage officials with the City of New Orleans to strengthen ethics guidelines and laws so these issues do not arise again in the future. My office and I commend the Mayor and City Council for their willingness to change policies to meet legal and ethical scrutiny. We remain committed to assisting New Orleans to achieve these goals.”

Public records showed that Cantrell reimbursed the city nearly $4,400 just days before qualifying to run for mayor. In some cases, it took Cantrell years to pay the city back.

Cantrell was also questioned about purchases she made with the credit card and did not pay back, including purchases at Rouse’s for candy. One purchase made with the city-issued credit card included feminine products.

There was also another purchase made in 2016 near the holidays for 71 whole turkeys and 77 Grade A hens that cost the city nearly $1,600.

Cantrell argued those purchases were for outreach in the community.

“I am satisfied with the Attorney General’s decision, and glad to have this distraction completely put to rest,” Cantrell said.

This article originally published in the October 22, 2018 print edition of The Louisiana Weekly newspaper.

