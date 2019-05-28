PRESS ROOM: Walker’s Legacy, Comcast and Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Team Up to Celebrate Women of Color in Technology

Washington, DC — Walker’s Legacy is proud to announce its ‘Women of Color in Tech’ tour powered by Comcast and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to showcase multicultural women in technology. The national event series will explore opportunities and resources for minority and women entrepreneurs to grow and expand their entrepreneurial endeavors and will highlight key programs and initiatives of Comcast.

While it seems that women in tech are slowly closing the gender gap, it may not be happening as quickly as we think. Statistically, women simply make up less of the industry. According to TheMuse.com, only 28 percent of software jobs, and 25 percent of IT jobs are held by women. Even more shockingly, women hold only 11 percent of executive positions in Silicon Valley and own only 5 percent of startups. Those numbers dwindle even lower when it comes to women of color.

“Championing women of color in technology is one of the most important causes for Walker’s Legacy today,” says Natalie Madeira Cofield, founder and CEO of Walker’s Legacy. “Through this partnership, we look forward to highlighting women of color leading in areas of STEM while also discussing important solutions for challenges they face as entrepreneurs and business leaders.”

The ‘Women of Color in Tech’ event series will focus on accelerating, supporting, and learning from outstanding female tech entrepreneurs and executives to create a positive trajectory for other women in the space.

Businesses see the most success when hiring diverse candidates, and women in tech today are proving that. Companies with female leaders have proven to be three times more successful than those with male CEOs.

“Last year, TMCF and Walker’s Legacy entered into an MOU with the hopes of collaborating on programming that could help create more pipelines for the talented women attending our 47 member-schools,” said George Spencer, TMCF executive vice president of business development and innovation & entrepreneurship. “Today, we are pleased to support the ‘Women in Tech of Color’ national event series because all of our students need to see and be inspired by positive examples of minority women succeeding in the tech industry.”

The events will take place in Houston, Detroit, Philadelphia and Atlanta and will feature a mix of keynote speakers and panel discussions.

For more information on dates, times and cities and to register for a Walker’s Legacy ‘Women of Color in Tech’ program please visit www.walkerslegacy.com.

About Walker’s Legacy

Walker’s Legacy, www.walkerslegacy.com, is a digital platform for the professional and entrepreneurial multicultural woman. The organization exists to inspire, equip, and engage through thought-provoking content, educational programming and a global community.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). Publicly-supported HBCUs enroll over 80% of all students attending HBCUs. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also a source for top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

