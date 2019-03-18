PRESS ROOM: UAB International Festival with food, music, dance and art on March 30

By Shannon Thomason, UAB News

Celebrate cultures from around the globe when the University of Alabama at Birmingham presents the UAB International Festival on Saturday, March 30.

The festival will feature food, music, art, film and cultural traditions to provide both UAB Blazers and the Greater Birmingham community a chance to “travel around the world” in a day.

Headlining performers for UAB’s International Festival are Grammy-nominated Panamanian hip-hop group Los Rakas, American-Palestinian choreographer and “So You Think You Can Dance” finalist Janelle Issis, dance company Step Afrika, and UAB African dance troop Tribe.

Guests can also look forward to a growing list of international and local food and merchandise vendors, including African Embroidery, Coconut Hut, K&J’s Pastries, Mr. Chen’s Authentic Chinese Cooking, Red Sea Ethiopian & Mediterranean Restaurant, Ruscelli’s Food Truck at Mojo Pub, Red Sea Grocery, and more.

The UAB International Festival will take place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Hill Student Center, 1400 University Blvd. Tickets are $10 for the general public, $5 for UAB faculty and staff, and free for UAB students with a valid ONE Card. Purchase tickets online and visit the UAB International Festival online at www.uab.edu/internationalfestival for information, activity and performance schedule, vendors and other important updates.

In addition to the outdoor concert and vendors, attendees can also enjoy a short-film series, interactive cultural activities, an international fashion showcase and live cultural performances, as well as family-friendly entertainment at the Kids’ Corner, sponsored by the Birmingham Museum of Art.

This article originally appeared in the Birmingham Times

