PRESS ROOM: Twenty Marching Bands Selected To Join 2020 Rose Parade®

By Sentinel News Service

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® has selected 20 of the marching bands that will participate in the 131st Rose Parade presented by Honda, themed “The Power of Hope.” The bands will travel to Pasadena from across the United States, from Puerto Rico to Hawaii, and around the world, including Costa Rica, Denmark, El Salvador, Japan, and Mexico.

Thousands of performers will enjoy the experience of a lifetime when they march down Colorado Blvd. on January 1, 2020, each with their own unique story. Visit https://tournamentofroses.com/events/about-rose-parade/#participants to discover more about each band.

The bands selected are listed below, alphabetically.

Alhambra Unified School District Marching Band Alhambra, California

Baldwinsville Marching Bees Baldwinsville, New York

Banda El Salvador: Grande Como Su Gente El Salvador

Banda Municipal de Zarcero Alajuela, Costa Rica

Centro Escolar Niños Heroes De Chapultepec Puebla, Mexico

Centenaria Banda Colegial – University of Puerto Rico Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

Dobyns-Bennett High School Kingsport, Tennessee

Greendale High School Marching Band Greendale, Wisconsin

Helsingør Pigegarde Hornbaek, Denmark

Japan Honor Green Band Kyoto, Japan

Kamehameha Performing Arts Ensemble Honolulu, Hawaii

Los Angeles Unified School District All District Honor Band Los Angeles, California

The PRIDE of Owasso Owasso, Oklahoma

The Pride of Pearland Marching Band Pearland, Texas

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band Pasadena, California

Rancho Verde Crimson Regiment Moreno Valley, California

Southern University “Human Jukebox’ Marching Band Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tournament of Roses Salvation Army Band Pasadena, California

United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band San Diego, California

West Harrison Hurricane Band, The Pride of South Mississippi Gulfport, Mississippi

Bands are selected by volunteer members of the Tournament of Roses based on a variety of criteria including musicianship, marching ability and entertainment or special interest value. In addition to marching in the five-and-a-half-mile Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, bands also perform in one of three Bandfest events scheduled for December 29 and 30, 2019 at Pasadena City College. There are two bands that will be added to the line-up when the universities participating in the 106th Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual are determined in December.

Bands who would like to participate in the 2021 Rose Parade are encouraged to apply through an online application, available now on the Tournament of Roses website; https://tournamentofroses.com/events/apply/.

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel.

