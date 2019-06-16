fbpx
Connect with us

Houston Forward Times Press Room Sports

PRESS ROOM: Three Rockets Selected to Attend 2019 USA Basketball Men’s National Team Training Camp
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress 2019 NNPA DTU Journalism Fellowship Atlanta Voice AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Black History Cars Chicago Crusader Community Featured HBCU Houston Forward Times National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Washington Informer

Chevrolet Gives HBCU Students an Opportunity to ‘Discover the Unexpected’

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA Newswire

IT’S HER! — Harris County Medical Examiner Determines Human Remains Found in Arkansas Belong to Missing 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Crime Featured Houston Forward Times Jeffrey L. Boney National News NNPA Newswire

BREAKING NEWS: Black Garbage Bag with Human Remains Found in Arkansas Could be Missing 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis

#NNPA BlackPress Community Crime Featured Houston Forward Times Jeffrey L. Boney Law News NNPA Newswire

From County Jail to Critical Condition

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Crime Houston Forward Times In Memoriam Jeffrey L. Boney Law News NNPA Newswire

A Slap in the Face of Justice

Houston Forward Times Law Op-Ed

OP-ED: An important First Amendment legal battle here in Texas is continuing to weave its way up through the courts

#NNPA BlackPress Community Crime Featured Houston Forward Times Jeffrey L. Boney National News NNPA Newswire

Justice for Maleah! 4-Year-Old Still Missing

Houston Forward Times Media Television

Gayle King Negotiates $11M Deal with CBS News

Commentary Entertainment Houston Forward Times

COMMENTARY: Spoiler Culture; What is Wrong with You?

Houston Forward Times

PRESS ROOM: Three Rockets Selected to Attend 2019 USA Basketball Men’s National Team Training Camp

HOUSTON FORWARD TIMES — The USA Basketball Chairman and National Team Managing Director Jerry Colangelo announced the 20 NBA players who will attend the USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp in Las Vegas from Aug. 5-9. Eric Gordon, James Harden, and P.J. Tucker were all selected, making the Houston Rockets the only team with more than two representatives.

Published

10 hours ago

on

Photo by: The Houston Rockets
By The Houston Rockets

The USA Basketball Chairman and National Team Managing Director Jerry Colangelo announced the 20 NBA players who will attend the USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp in Las Vegas from Aug. 5-9. Eric Gordon, James Harden, and P.J. Tucker were all selected, making the Houston Rockets the only team with more than two representatives.

Following the Las Vegas camp, the selected team finalists will reassemble to train in Los Angeles from Aug. 13-15. The official, 12-member roster for the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Team will be announced on Aug. 17. The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup takes place in China from Aug. 31 through Sept. 15.

Gordon was the Rockets second-leading scorer this postseason with 17.8 points per game, up from 16.2 ppg during the regular season. He won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2010 World Cup.

Harden was recently named a unanimous All-NBA First Team selection for the third straight season after averaging 36.1 points, 7.5 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 2.03 steals in 2018-19. He won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 Olympics and the 2014 World Cup.

Tucker averaged 11.4 points per game in the 2019 playoffs, up from 7.3 ppg during the regular season. He has not yet represented the Senior National Team but won a gold medal at the 2004 FIBA Americas Under-20 Championship along with Chris Paul.

Jason Biles, the Rockets Head Athletic Trainer/Director of Athlete Care & Science, is serving as athletic trainer for Team USA through the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

This article originally appeared in the Houston Forward Times

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: