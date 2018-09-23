PRESS ROOM: The Wilds Of The Jungle Book Will Visit Cincinnati This Fall

By The Cincinnati Herald

CINCINNATI – Bring your children to the jungle this fall to watch Mowgli the man-cub come face-to-face with sneaky monkeys, noisy vultures and more when Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park brings THE JUNGLE BOOK to community centers throughout the region as part of its Off the Hill series. The show runs Sept. 29 to Nov. 2.

The new adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s beloved story features a rambunctious, curious and silly Mowgli who is lost in the wilds of the jungle, where he is adopted by Baloo the bear, Bagheera the panther and all the beasts who call the mysterious wilderness home.

Greg Banks’ script plays on the nostalgia of Kipling’s tales while providing a modern, fast-paced retelling for audiences. A cast of only five actors will fill 20 scripted roles in this adventurous production.

THE JUNGLE BOOK utilizes an exciting set from Kenton Brett and costume designs by Melanie Mortimore to transport viewers to the wondrous wilderness of the Indian jungle that Mowgli and his animal friends call home.

The set provides a perfect background to introduce, or reintroduce for some, Mowgli and his jungle-dwelling friends. Protected and guided by Baloo, Bagheera and Mother and Father Wolf, Mowgli discovers challenges and dangers that test his strength and friendships. Yet he finds that when he is in peril, the ones who truly care for him are never that far behind.

Rasmussen emphasizes that even though it is an adventurous tale in the Indian jungle, it is still a story about a young boy who is facing the challenges of growing up. The new adaptation is perfect for children and families to enjoy together. It is recommended for ages 6 and up.

The Playhouse’s production will journey all over greater Cincinnati, from Oxford to Cheviot to Union to Covington and many places in between.

