PRESS ROOM: The reading is easy at Midway with grand openings of Ink by Hudson

Two new locations provide full-service literary and gift offerings

By The Chicago Crusader

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) and Midway Partnership cut ribbons for the newest retail offerings taking off at Midway International Airport.

Ink by Hudson stores on Concourses A and B are the 16th and 17th concession locations to open at the airport as part of the 70 new food and retail brands arriving at the airport. They are part of a three-year, $75 million concessions expansion that is transforming the concessions lineup for the first time in 20 years, offering travelers and families more reasons to choose Midway than ever before.

“Ink by Hudson provides passengers with the best reading destination and a literary oasis at the airport,” said Jamie L. Rhee, Commissioner, CDA. “We welcome the variety of books, stationery and unique gifts that the Ink stores offer to the discerning traveler.”

While built around a core offering of books, and the Hudson Group’s decades-long passion for bookselling, Ink by Hudson’s concept emphasizes an eclectic collection of toys, gifts, necessities, and indulgences, from timeless quality pieces to pop culture phenomena.

The concessions upgrade is part of the ongoing Midway Modernization Program (MMP) that is improving the Midway passenger experience by expanding concession options, expanding the security checkpoint, and enhancing the terminal parking garage.

The MMP is a nearly $400 million investment in the future of Midway International Airport. It’s the largest improvement program at the airport in nearly 20 years and will upgrade travelers’ experience flying from, to, or through Midway. The MMP is expected to create over 2,500 jobs and includes amenities such as updated and expanded concessions, a vastly improved passenger screening experience, and improved parking facilities.

Today’s celebrations at Midway follow the recent openings of new retail and dining offerings throughout the airport, bringing the number to 17 out of a total of 70 to be established by Midway Partnership by 2020. The new Concourse A Food Hall features many unique, locally-inspired restaurants, including Arami Sushi, Billy Goat Tavern, Woodgrain Neapolitan Pizza, Nuts on Clark, Reilly’s Daughter and an iStore. Other hometown brands include BIG & little’s, Big Shoulders Coffee and PorkChop BBQ, and are bringing new menu choices and amenities to travelers for the first time in nearly two decades.

Later this year, Midway will welcome more local favorites to its expanding restaurant concessions lineup, including Hubbard Inn and the return of Harry Caray’s.

For more information about the Midway Modernization Program, visit www.MDWmod.com.

About the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA):

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) is self-supporting, using no local or state tax dollars for operations or capital improvements at O’Hare and Midway International Airports. Chicago’s airports offer service to over 260 nonstop destinations worldwide, including 47 foreign countries, combined. Together, Chicago’s airports serve more than 100 million passengers each year, and generate approximately $60 billion in annual economic activity for the region. Visit www.flychicago.com to learn more about the Chicago Department of Aviation.

About Midway Partnership

Midway Partnership is a joint venture comprised of some of the top companies in the aviation industry – Vantage Airport Group, SSP America, and Hudson Group – tasked with transforming the dining and shopping options at Midway Airport. Midway Partnership will invest $75 million over the next three years to bring more than 70 dining and retail brands to Midway by 2020, create 250 construction jobs and 1,400 permanent new jobs and increase the total concessions area from approximately 40,000 square feet to more than 70,000 square feet. Our work will position Midway to be a leading international airport in the coming years, generate tens of millions of dollars for Chicago residents and the city, and improve the travel experiences of the 22 million passengers annually. For more information about Midway Partnership, visit www.midwaypartnership.com.