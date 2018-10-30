PRESS ROOM: The Collegiate Gathering Returns to Charleston Southern University November 2-3

By The Charleston Chronicle

Presented by The National Collegiate Gospel Choral Union, The Collegiate Gathering will take place on November 2-3, 2018 at Charleston Southern University (9200 University Boulevard, North Charleston, SC 29406). In its fourth year, the concert series will begin on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Lightsey Chapel Auditorium with musical selections by college and university choirs. Saturday morning and afternoon will include breakout sessions, a panel discussion and an acoustic café available to college and community choir members and musicians. All collegiate gospel choirs will sing together in concert at 6:30 p.m.

Emcees for the two-night concert series will be Jarell Smalls and Mike Brown. Last year, the first weekend in November (Friday and Saturday) was deemed The Collegiate Gathering Weekend by way of a proclamation from the City of North Charleston. This year’s returning choirs and representatives are Charleston Southern University, Claflin University, Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, College of Charleston, Columbia College, Francis Marion University, North Carolina A&T University, University of South Carolina Columbia, University of South Carolina Upstate, and Winthrop University. The Collegiate Gathering welcomes Furman University, Lander University, Piedmont Technical College, and Wofford University this year. Youth and young adults are encouraged to attend.

The breakout sessions will include topics on stress management, vocal techniques, musicianship, leadership, liturgical dance, minority relations, and personal development. The panel discussion, entitled “The Think Tank,” will allow for dialogue with professionals who will bring wisdom to help guide students concerning the many challenges they face on their campuses. The “Acoustic Café” is a time for students to enjoy entertainment provided by their peers while dining together in the cafeteria.

The National Collegiate Gospel Choral Union (NCGCU), formerly known as the South Carolina Student Choral Union (SCSCU), is an organization purposed in “Educating and Empowering The Next Generation” by focusing on Educational Development, Health Disparities, Financial Awareness, Spiritual Enrichment, Leadership Fundamentals, and Community Involvement. The NCGCU is able to fulfill its purpose through The Collegiate Gathering. The organization is grateful that it can provide a larger platform to college and university choirs across the state of South Carolina and beyond.

For more information, contact Krystal Yeadon at (843) 608-9416, KrystalKlearProductions1@gmail.com or CollegiateGathering@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.