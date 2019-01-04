PRESS ROOM: Step Up Youth Program is Accepting Applications for Summer Internships

By MSR News Online

The Step Up Youth Employment Program is now accepting applications for 2019 summer internship placements. Eligible Minneapolis youth ages 14-21 who are interested in participating in the 2019 class have until Feb. 10, 2019, to apply.

“Step Up is smart for our youth, it’s smart for our business and it’s smart for our region. It’s an opportunity to invest in the next generation,” said Mayor Jacob Frey. “At a time when we have an enormous equity gap and a regional workforce shortage, Step Up is a solution to both.”

Step Up supports historically underrepresented youth in Minneapolis who are ready to navigate the professional world. The program helps organizations diversify their workforce and build a base of young, skilled workers for the entire region.

As one of the country’s leading youth employment programs, Step Up prepares Minneapolis youth for tomorrow’s careers by recruiting, training and placing nearly 1,600 young people in paid internships at more than 200 employers each year.

With a collective of partners spanning 15 industries and multiple sectors, the program unites businesses, schools, nonprofits, and the city together in a common goal: to build and strengthen the future economy and the talented youth who will power it.

After Step Up applicants are accepted to the program, they must complete work readiness training certified by the Minneapolis Regional Chamber, and then are matched with employers based on their skills and interests and the employers’ needs.

Interns work part or full-time from June 17 to August 16, and many also participate in additional professional development opportunities throughout the summer.

“Through Step Up, I learned that working is a learning process, and every day I learned more about my job,” said Step Up intern Amanuel, who worked at Mind Foundry Learning last summer. “I also benefited from the support of the Step Up staff. I am grateful to have been a part of a program that was so supportive and was kind enough to provide so many young adults with a high-level job that they wouldn’t find otherwise,”

“I’ve benefited from participating in the Step Up program by gaining experience as I get older,” said Ellis, who has completed three Step Up internships. “Each internship has moved me higher and expanded my career choices. Step Up has trained me to be independent and to be ready for my future.”

Step Up is a partnership of the City of Minneapolis, AchieveMpls, DEED, and Project for Pride in Living.

To learn more about the program or access the online Step Up application, go to http://bit.ly/StepUpProgram2019. You can also follow Step Up on Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat @STEPUPMpls or join the conversation at #STEPUPMpls.

—Information provided by the City of Minneapolis

