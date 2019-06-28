fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Law National News NNPA Newswire Politics

PRESS ROOM: Statement from Rev. Al Sharpton and National Action Network (NAN) regarding the Supreme Court’s Decision on Gerrymandering
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Education Family Featured Government National News NNPA Events NNPA History NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown Video

NNPA Hosts ESSA National Black Parents Town Hall in Cincinnati

#NNPA BlackPress 2019 NNPA DTU Journalism Fellowship Black History Business Commentary Community Featured HBCU National News NNPA Events NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

GM Exec Touts Chevrolet's DTU Fellowships and other Programs that Feature HBCUs

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Chicago Crusader Commentary Community Featured Houston Forward Times Los Angeles Sentinel Miami Times National News NNPA Events NNPA History NNPA Newswire The Final Call The Philadelphia Tribune Video

Miami Times, Philadelphia Tribune, St. Louis American - Big Winners During NNPA’s 2019 Merit Awards

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics

Biden Doubles Down on Segregationist Comments, Analysis of 1994 Crime Bill is Next Test

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Health Lee Eric Smith New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire Sports

68-year-old swimmer competes in National Senior Olympics

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA Events NNPA History NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

The Storied History of the Black Press Part II

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Family Featured National New Journal and Guide News NNPA Newswire

Exclusive: Hero Killed in Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Memorialized by Father

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Government Lauren Victoria Burke National News NNPA Newswire Politics

First Democratic Debate of the 2020 Race Features Almost No Questions on the Black Agenda

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Entertainment Featured Louisiana Music New Journal and Guide News NNPA Newswire

369th Experience Band Ties HBCU Musicians to WWI Black History

#NNPA BlackPress

PRESS ROOM: Statement from Rev. Al Sharpton and National Action Network (NAN) regarding the Supreme Court’s Decision on Gerrymandering

NNPA NEWSWIRE — The highest court in the land, in fact, chose to condone partisan gerrymandering, a political tactic that has long been used to suppress political representation for black and brown voters and ultimately helped to elect Trump.

Published

1 day ago

on

National Action Network (NAN) will continue to fight for Black and Brown communities and speak out against supporters of this race-based American tradition. (Photo: AFGE [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)] / Wikimedia Commons)

NEW YORK (June 27, 2019) —It is a sad day for democracy in the United States. The Supreme Court abdicated its duty to preserve free and fair elections with its negligent decision to not strike down partisan gerrymandering but instead asking states to draw maps without judicial review. The highest court in the land, in fact, chose to condone partisan gerrymandering, a political tactic that has long been used to suppress political representation for black and brown voters and ultimately helped to elect Trump.

This week marks the sixth Anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Shelby v. Holder decision which gutted section 4 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Since the Shelby decision, we have seen an increase in Jim Crow Era election practices. Gerrymandering, voter ID laws, and voter roll purging are all racist tactics to suppress the votes of low income and black and brown people.

National Action Network (NAN) will continue to fight for Black and Brown communities and speak out against supporters of this race-based American tradition.

About National Action Network

National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the entire United States. Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality or gender. For more information visit nationalactionnetwork.net.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: