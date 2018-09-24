PRESS ROOM: Southern California Edison Helps Build School Garden

Courtesy Photo

By The Los Angeles Sentinel

Southern California Edison (SCE) volunteers and children recently gathered at Monroe Middle School in Inglewood to help the Social Justice Learning Institute (SJLI) build a school garden that teaches the connection between food science and the food people eat.

SCE’s Networkers’ business resource group also presented a $5,000 grant from Edison International, the parent company of SCE, to SJLI for its work to help improve the lives of communities of color.

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel.