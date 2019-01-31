PRESS ROOM: Savannah Business Leaders Support Local Seniors

By The Savannah Tribune

Savannah Master Calendar’s partner businesses recently hosted the 2019 Tipsy Hot Chocolate Festival— a hot chocolate competition that also served as a blanket drive and fundraiser to support Senior Citizens Inc. The event took place on Tuesday, January 22 from 5:30–7:00 pm at the Grand Lake Club at Southbridge at 815 Southbridge Boulevard in Savannah.

Guests enjoyed “tipsy” hot chocolate samples and sweet treats from EmployAbility, Ghost Coast Distillery, the Grand Lake Club, Latin Chicks, Savannah Commons, and Savannah Square Pops, and were able to vote for their favorites in the following categories: “Best Sweet Treat,” “Best Table Decor,” and—the event’s main prize—”Best Hot Chocolate.”

Savannah Commons took home the “Best Table Decor” and “Best Sweet Treat” trophies for their beautiful, festive tablescape and delicious Rumchata cheesecake bites, and Chef Angie Real and the team at EmployAbility took home this year’s big trophy for “Best Hot Chocolate” for their crowd-favorite bourbon white hot chocolate.

The event also featured delicious appetizers by Skeeter’s Southern BBQ, as well as door prizes and great networking. Over $800 was raised to benefit Senior Citizens Inc. and 62 blankets were donated to support their ongoing blanket drive.

If you would like to donate a blanket for a local senior, please visit www.seniorcitizensinc.org for a list of drop-off locations. The blanket drive continues through February 14, 2019.

This article originally appeared in The Savannah Tribune.

