PRESS ROOM: Rainbow PUSH and General Motors Award Twenty-One Scholarships

DETROIT, MI – During the 19th Annual Rainbow PUSH/CEF Global Automotive Summit’s Business and Education Awards Luncheon, 21 deserving Michigan students, with a majority attending college in Michigan, will share in scholarships totaling $165,000 for the 2018-2019 school year. Since 2011, General Motors has granted more than $1,000,000 in assistance through Rainbow PUSH-Excel scholarship programs. The luncheon begins at noon on November 2, 2018, at the Motor City Casino Hotel and Conference Center in Detroit, Michigan.

“General Motors Global Corporate Giving has been the difference for several participating students,” said Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., president and founder of Rainbow PUSH Coalition. “Without GM’s generosity, many of these students would be unable to pursue their chosen career paths.”

Ken Barrett, General Motors Global chief diversity officer, stated: “At General Motors, we recognize the power of diversity and the role it plays in sparking ingenuity and creativity at our company. As we continue to face new challenges and innovative new solutions, we want to ensure a talent pipeline that’s rich of diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives to transform our industry.”

Rainbow PUSH STEM-PLUS SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS (with college/university)

Mila Cleveland Howard University Williams Noles Michigan State University Nate Corley University North Carolina Central University Roshay Timmons Central State University Lauren Cotton Tuskegee University Diara Walker Western Michigan University Emmanuel Fowler Western Michigan University Kameron Johnson University of Michigan Sabrina Fergerson Eastern Michigan University Danielle Brogdon Howard University Charles Brown University of Michigan

Kaylah Dumas Central Michigan Mayah Wheeler University of Michigan Kamari McHenry Talladega College Matthew Williams Central Michigan University Jendayi Nkenge Michigan State University Kailyn Washington College for Creative Studies Jordan Simmons Oakland University Da’Carla Strong University of Detroit Kierstin Smith Oakland University Mainza Snapp Morehouse College

For more information and to register for the Summit’s activities, visit www.automotiveproject.org.

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun, Wuling and Jiefang brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, and Maven, its personal mobility brand, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international organization formed in December 1996 by the Reverend Jesse L. Jackson Sr., through the merging of two organizations, he founded: Operation PUSH (People United to Serve Humanity), established in 1971, and the Rainbow Coalition, established in 1984. With headquarters in Chicago and offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, and Oakland, the organization works to make the American Dream a reality for all citizens, while advocating for peace and justice around the world. RPC is dedicated to improving the lives of all people by serving as a voice for the voiceless. Its mission is to protect, defend and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields while promoting peace and justice around the world. For more information about the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, go to www.rainbowpush.org. Follow Rainbow PUSH Coalition on Twitter: @RPCoalition.

