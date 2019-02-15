PRESS ROOM: Premier International Women’s Day Event in Nashville

Nashville Martial Arts Master Liz Fitzgerald. (Courtesy Photo)
By The Tennessee Tribune

NASHVILLE, TN — The Premier International Women’s Day event in Nashville will be held on Friday, March 8 at The Parthenon in Centennial Park at 5:30 pm.

Come out and celebrate people of all shapes, sizes, colors, and creeds with us at the 2019 International Women’s Day Nashville! 

International Women’s Day is a day for the community  to come together in joy and sisterhood. Food, music, vendors and networking, Special Surprise Guest speakers disseminating  information about being an entrepreneur,  community member,   a parent, being empowered, and just being ourselves — out loud. 

An ASSERT Self Defense Demonstration will be given by local Martial Arts Master Liz Fitzgerald, featured on Channel 2 News! We will have refreshments available and free hors d’oeuvres while they last! #IgniteYourLightNashville and see it Burn Brightly with other local women! This is a FREE EVENT!

This article originally appeared in The Tennessee Tribune

