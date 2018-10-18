PRESS ROOM: Piney Woods School to host Annual Founder’s Day weekend

By The Mississippi Link

The Piney Woods School is set to hold its Founder’s Day Weekend October 20-21, an annual tradition honoring the legacy of Laurence C. Jones, who founded the institution in 1909.

During this weekend, board members, parents, alumni and visitors will be welcomed to campus, to witness the work of PWS students and the future of their learning.

In preparation for these events, demolition work has begun on three campus buildings, serving to constitute the construction of new faculty housing, as a part of the new campus master plan, which will be unveiled during the weekend’s events.

As a part of its founder’s weekend activities, the school will also host its first Investor’s Day – a unique opportunity for current and potential supporters of the institution to visit the campus, engage with our students, faculty and staff as we unveil the future of learning on our campus.

“We hope that all who are able will join us October 20-21 for Founder’s Weekend, when we’ll reveal the future plans for our campus and how we intend to help chart the future of learning everywhere, starting here at The Piney Woods School,” said Will Crossley, PWS president.

For a full detailed schedule, or more information about Investor’s Day or Founder’s Weekend, call 601 845-2214 or visit www.pineywoods.org

This article originally appeared in the Mississippi Link.