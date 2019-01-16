PRESS ROOM: New Report Shows Robust Natural Gas and Oil Industry Commitment to Workplace Safety

Employees of the natural gas and oil industry experience injuries and illnesses at a rate substantially below the U.S. private sector due to industry practices and commitment to safety

WASHINGTON – API today released its comprehensive Workplace Safety Report showing that occupational injuries and illness for the natural gas and oil industry occur at a substantially lower rate than the U.S. private sector and are continuing to decline.

“Safety has always been paramount to the natural gas and oil industry. As this report demonstrates, the industry’s leading workplace safety record reflects our commitment to safe and healthy working environments,” said Debra Phillips, vice president of API Global Industry Services (GIS). “With strong industry leadership, we continue to enhance our approach to training, prevention and continuous improvement – incorporating advanced technologies, materials and practices as we strive toward our industry-wide goal of zero incidents.”

Industry’s safety initiatives are recognized by the chief authorities on safety, including the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which has incorporated a number of API’s recommended practices for workplace safety into the agency’s own standards . The Workplace Safety Report compares the safety rates of job-related nonfatal injuries and illnesses of the U.S. natural gas and oil industry with comparable U.S. industries. Information in the report is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII) the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration .

Data from the Workplace Safety Report includes:

The 2017 industry rate of job-related nonfatal injuries and illnesses was 1.7 incidents per 100 full-time workers versus 2.8 incidents for the U.S. private sector.

The industry’s incidence rate has decreased by 41 percent since 2008. The private sector’s rate decreased by 28 percent since 2008.

The 2017 incidence rate for exploration and production was 1.1 (offshore was 0.6) per 100 full-time workers compared to 1.5 for U.S. mining sector.

Pipeline infrastructure is an extremely safe way to transport natural gas and oil products. The pipeline rate rounds to 0.0 for almost every year, including 2017, compared to the 2017 rate of 4.6 for all of U.S. transportation and warehousing.

In addition to releasing its report, API was proud to partner with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for “Safe+Sound Week” a nationwide event in August of 2018 to raise awareness and understanding of the importance of safety and health programs. This includes management leadership, worker participation and a systematic approach to finding and fixing hazards in workplaces. API also published a handbook, “Rules to Live By,” that contains fundamental safety reminders for workers and employers. Each page of the handbook may be printed as a poster to remind workers of important safety tips while doing things such as working at heights , implementing stop work authority or driving safely .

